ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A St. Louis man originally from Nigeria is being deported back to Nigeria after being sentenced today for running a tax fraud scheme that cost the IRS almost$900,000. Federal authorities say 56-year-old Kevin Kunlay Williams and others stole public school employees’ IDs from a payroll company and used them to file more than two-thousand fake federal income tax returns seeking more than $12 million in refunds … of which the IRS paid out more than $890,000. Williams was deported in 1995 but returned in 1999. Williams is sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and must pay the government, and he also faces deportation … again.