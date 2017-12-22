St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis murder count now stands at 203 after four deadly shootings in north city.

Police say a 25-year-old man was gunned down early Tuesday night at the intersection of Page and Belt. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Then at just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, three woman were fatally shot during a home invasion in the 4200 block of John. Police say the women got into a car outside of the home in an attempt to escape. The women were all shot inside of the car.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests.

That last time the city’s murder count went over the 200 mark was in 1995, with 205 homicides.