St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis murder count has surpassed last year’s after violent holiday weekend.

Police responded to multiple shootings over the weekend, including the city’s 191st murder of the year. That happened early Sunday night, when a woman was fatally shot in the 6300 of Sherry in north St. Louis.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word of a motive or of any arrests.

Last year the city had a total of 188 murders.