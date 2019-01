The NHL All-Star festivities are heading to St. Louis for the third time. The Blues also hosted the event in 1970 and 1988.

“St. Louis was a great host for the Winter Classic we recently had there,” Bettman said. “In the final analysis, including the renovation at the Enterprise Center they’ve done, it made it the right time for us to go back.”

The Heritage Classic returns on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.