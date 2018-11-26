St. Louis Police detectives need assistance in identifying the pictured suspect who is believed to be responsible for two armed robberies. The robberies occurred at Lee’s Chicken at 6210 West Florissant on November 12th, and on November16th at Metro PCS located at 4517 S. Kingshighway.

In both incidents, the suspect is described as being a black male with a dark brown complexion, tall (over 6’0”), and having a medium/muscular build. The suspect appears to be wearing the same clothing in both robberies and was armed with a two-toned, chrome and black handgun. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.