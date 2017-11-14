St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis is one step closer to getting a new police chief.

The list of candidates will be narrowed down to six on Wednesday. Candidates are being evaluated by the Citizens Advisory Board and the International Police Chiefs’ Association, which the city hired as a consultant.

Background checks will be conducted, followed by final interviews scheduled for next month.

St. Louis’ new Public Safety Director, Judge Jimmy Edwards. says he hopes to have a new police chief in place by the end of the year.