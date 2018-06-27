ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has announced plans for Citizens Academy Class 2018-02. The program, designed to strengthen the bond between the department and the community, will begin August 8, 2018, and conclude with graduation on October 24, 2018. The class will meet Wednesday nights from 6-9 p.m.

The Citizens Academy is a twelve-week course with one night of instruction per week. Citizens will gain a better understanding of the inner workings of the department through instruction in the department’s history and structure, predicting and analyzing crime patterns, gang intelligence, homicide investigations and community policing techniques. Nearly all instruction is provided by commissioned police officers.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet Chief John Hayden and the Deputy Chiefs of the department. They will also interact with police canines, the police bomb robot, tour the 911 call center and use the driving and shooting simulators. Applications for the program can be found on the department’s website, www.slmpd.org, and will be available online until October 17, 2018.

Citizens Academy Accepting Applications