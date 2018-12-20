St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two murders in the city of St. Louis are being investigated.

Police say a woman was stabbed to death at just before midnight Wednesday in the 1900 block of Benton in north St. Louis. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

At just after 11:30 p.m., a man was shot to death on Allen and 11th Street in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Soulard. A suspect has been taken into custody in that case. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to 176 for the year.