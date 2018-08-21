ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis police are seeking the public’s help in finding a car taken in a carjacking and used in the murder of Armond Latimore Saturday, Aug. 18 – the day when Latimore turned 17.

Police say Latimore was fatally shot in the 3100 block of North Grand Saturday afternoon. About an hour before the shooting, Latimore had posted a message on his Facebook page, stating “I’m just glad I can say I made it to see 17.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).