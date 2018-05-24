ST. LOUIS (AP) — One of four St. Louis police officers charged with stealing overtime pay has been acquitted.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenback on Wednesday found 40-year-old officer Brian Jost not guilty of felony forgery and felony stealing.

Jost and three other officers were charged last year with falsifying time sheets and getting paid for overtime they didn’t perform. Police used undercover surveillance of the officers’ homes during overnight hours they claimed to have worked in February and March of 2017.

Hettenbach expressed doubt that Jost was honest on his overtime sheets but said prosecutors hadn’t proved the forgery beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors said Jost was paid more than $3,300 for 77 hours of overtime he didn’t work.

The four officers have been suspended without pay since March 2017.

