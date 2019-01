St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A 24-year-old St. Louis Police officer is dead after an accidental shooting.

Police say the officer was at the south St. Louis home of another officer on Dover Place around 1 a.m. Thursday. That’s when the gun of another officer accidental discharged.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, where she later died. Her name hasn’t been released.

More information will be released as details become available.