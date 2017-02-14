St. Louis Police officer suffers hand injury, not a gun shot wound.

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

( KTRS ) A St. Louis police officer is recovering after suffering a hand injury Monday. At first it was believed that the officer had been shot. Police Chief Sam Dotson reports that the officer was not shot, but was hurt while responding to a shooting in St. Louis County near 14th Street and Florissant […]

2017/02/14 2:49 AM
( KTRS ) A St. Louis police officer is recovering after suffering a hand injury Monday.

At first it was believed that the officer had been shot.

Police Chief Sam Dotson reports that the officer was not shot, but was hurt while responding to a shooting in St. Louis County near 14th Street and Florissant Ave.

The officer was taken to SLU Hospital for treatment.

Four suspects and 3 guns were taken into custody in relation to the incident. No further details have been released at this time.

