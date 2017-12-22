ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Crimestoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information about the murders of three women who hid in a car to escape their killers. St. Louis Police say the three women were shot to death as they tried to escape after burglars broke into their northside home in the 4200 block of John about 3:30 a.m. Friday. The slain women are identified as 25-year-old Reeba Moore, 24-year-old Dominique Lewis and 24-year-old Chanice White. Police found their bodies inside the car where they’d tried to escape. They were holding on to each other when they were killed.

Homicide Commander Lt. Green says the last time he saw crimes such as this was more than 20 years ago when gangs were involved. Today, he says gangs are no longer the problem. “It’s people who just don’t care and use guns to settle differences,” Lt. Green said.

In another homicide Thursday night, police say 25-year-old Mialik Donelson of the 14-hundred block of Burd was gunned down early at a convenience mart at the intersection of Page and Belt. Police say the suspect sought in this murder is in the attached photoAnyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (866) 371-TIPS.