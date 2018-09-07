ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis Police are looking for a suspect in a kidnapping and robbery in the Central West End. Police say it happened Thursday morning, Sept. 6. The victim was sitting in his car in the 5100 block of Westminster Place when the suspect entered his car from the back seat and pointed a handgun at him, demanding he drive to where he could get money.

The victim drove to the 300 block of N. Kingshighway where he retrieved money and gave it to the suspect. The suspect (see photo) was last seen in the area of Washington and Union. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).