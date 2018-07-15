St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis Police Sergeant celebrates “Alive Day” – making the 3-year-anniversary of the day he was shot… and lived.

Sergeant Charles Lowe recalled the day 26-year-old Dale “Butch” Wolford shot him while working his secondary part-time job in the Central West End, and how that experience moved him to help other victims of violent crime, “PTSD is real. For a lot of people who are victims it’s tough for them to go back to the area… I still struggle just a little bit with having anxiety with even walking back to the area where I got shot. So I can imagine other victims of robberies, and burglaries, different things event to return to your own house, what that must feel like.”

Lowe also explained how a ‘gut feeling’ compelled him to put his bullet-proof vest back on moments before the shooting. Wolford and his accomplice Edward J. Davis were sentenced back in February to 30 years and 25 years respectively.

Fellow shooting survivor Sergeant Tom Lake also shared his thoughts on the event, “This is exciting for me. I’m so happy for Charlie. We get to celebrate a thing that most people don’t get – a second chance at life. For Charlie, this is a good way, a productive way, to get this community back together and stop some of this violence we’ve been having.”

Lake was shot twice in the face back in November of 2016 after being ambushed by 19-year-old George Bush III. Bush was later shot by police during a confrontation.

City of St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts explained the purpose of the march, “We were hoping that we could organize here and march – and just let folks know that those people who are in the process of healing – you have some support. All you’ve got to do is call, come out, participate… and we’ll through our arms around you and we’ll walk together. Because we’re all in this, whether we’ve been victims or not. We still all need to be together in trying to resolve some of these crime issues in the City of St. Louis.”

Betts took over as Sheriff in January of last year. His office is responsible for the safety and security of thirty-one divisional courtrooms and the transportation of prisoners, along with serving court papers, eviction notices, and issuing concealed carry permits.