St. Louis Police Union endorses Alderwoman Krewson in run for mayor

(KTRS) – Alderwoman Lyda Krewson picked up the endorsement of the St. Louis Police Officers Association in her run for mayor.

The union represents most of the city’s police officers. The other mayoral candidates are: City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed, Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and Antonio French, as well as former Alderman Jimmie Matthews and School Board member Bill Haas.

The general election is set for April 4, but the winner of the Democratic Primary on March 7 is expected to easily win the election.