ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced Hana S. Sharif as its new artistic director. Currently the associate artistic director at Baltimore Center Stage, Sharif will take over as The Rep’s next artistic leader following Steven Woolf’s retirement at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Sharif has been Baltimore Center Stage’s associate artistic director since 2014. Sharif will follow Woolf’s more than 30-year tenure as The Rep’s artistic director. Woolf will continue in his post through the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season.