ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis aldermanic committee has approved a resolution in support of a soccer stadium aimed at attracting a Major League Soccer franchise.

The city’s Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee voted 8-0 Wednesday for a plan that would develop an area of downtown near Union Station. The vote came a day after a financial impact report lauded the value of the stadium to the city.

The full aldermanic board must still approve the plan. A vote is likely Friday.

The proposal, from World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh and Enterprise Holdings’ Taylor family requires no general tax increase. It creates a 3 percent sales tax on items sold at the stadium.

The MLS plans to award two additional franchises but hasn’t said when a decision will be made.