St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Police and firefighters will soon see a pay raise after voters approved Proposition P.

The measure passed with roughly 60% of the vote during Tuesday’s Special Election. Mayor Lyda Krewson said she appreciates the support from the voters on this ballot issue, “I’m so thrilled that the voters of the City of St. Louis reaffirmed their confidence in our police department, fire department, and also in the recreation programs, after school jobs that were on the ballot. So we’re thrilled and appreciate their support.”

Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, calls this is a victory for the city.

“This will represent the largest raise in the history of this police department – a $6000 across the board raise guaranteed by our union contract that we negotiated earlier this year.” said Roorda.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro of the 23rd Ward said he is pleased with the outcome of this ballot initiative.

“It’s tough to get people to want to increase our taxes. I think it just shows we love our police and we want to move forward.” Vaccaro said.

Opponents of the measure say this half cent sales tax increase will have a negative impact on the city’s poorest residents.