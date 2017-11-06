St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis voters are heading to the polls today to decide on Proposition P.

This is a half-cent sales tax to give police and firefighters a raise. Supporters claim the measure will allow the city to retain and recruit more police officers. If it doesn’t pass, they also claim officers will leave for neighboring cities which offer higher pay.

Opponents say it would disproportionately harm the city’s poorest residents.

In St. Louis County, voters will decide on Proposition V, a 17-cent property tax increase to generate revenue for Metro West Fire Protection District.

The polls close at 7 p.m.