St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing St. Louis woman. According to police, 23-year-old Raffaella Maria Stroik was last seen Monday at the Whole Foods in Town and Country. Her vehicle later found by a park ranger at Mark Twain Lake State Park in Monroe County, her keys laying outside and her personal items locked inside.

Stroik is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a green jacket, pink scarf, navy pants, and white tennis shoes.

She works as a professional ballerina with the Saint Louis Ballet. If you have any information, please call the highway patrol or dial 911.