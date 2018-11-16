ST. LOUIS (KTRS) — A suspect is being sought after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while clearing snow from her car in north St. Louis.

Police say early Thursday morning, a man walked up to the 41-year-old woman in the 3600 block of Fillmore Street pointed a gun, and announced a holdup. He got away with her purse and cell phone.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He wore a blue coat and black stocking cap.

The robbery occurred in the midst of a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the St. Louis region.