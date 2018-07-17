St. Peters, MO (KTRS) In order to host the U.S. Roller Hockey Championships, The St. Peters Rec-Plex is melting the ice in all three of its rinks. In preparation, the venue hosted a “Paint the Ice” event for the community.

Ice Recreation Leader Kelsie Grate explained, “It’s called “Paint the Ice” and we did it as a celebration. We’re about to close our arena for a couple weeks while we have our roller hockey tournament. So we shut down the ice then let the kids come out and paint whatever they want. Make their own masterpiece on our sheet of ice.”

The venue will host more than 300 teams from all over North America and the world, including teams from the United Kingdom, South Korea, Sweden, France, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. The United States Roller Hockey Championships run from July 25th to Aug. 6th.