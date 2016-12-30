State Assigned To Handle Murder Retrial Of Reginald Clemons

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will handle the murder retrial of Reginald Clemons. A circuit judge made that ruling on Thursday, just one day after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce argued for the state to take over the case. Clemons was one of four men convicted in the 1991 murders of sisters Robin and […]

A circuit judge made that ruling on Thursday, just one day after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce argued for the state to take over the case. Clemons was one of four men convicted in the 1991 murders of sisters Robin and Julie Kerry on the old Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned Clemons’ conviction last year. The ruling found prosecutors had wrongly suppressed evidence and detectives had beat Clemons into confessing to the crimes.

The retrial is tentatively set for August.