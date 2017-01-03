Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

State education officials recommend full accreditation for St. Louis Public Schools

(KTRS) – St. Louis Public Schools could receive full accreditation next week. Members of the Missouri Board of Education recommended the change for the district based on test scores and stability. The Post-Dispatch reports that the full board will meet next week to vote on district’s status. St. Louis is one of ten districts in the […]

2017/01/03 1:25 PM
(KTRS) – St. Louis Public Schools could receive full accreditation next week.

Members of the Missouri Board of Education recommended the change for the district based on test scores and stability. The Post-Dispatch reports that the full board will meet next week to vote on district’s status. St. Louis is one of ten districts in the state without full accreditation.

By Colin Jeffery

