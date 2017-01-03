State education officials recommend full accreditation for St. Louis Public Schools

(KTRS) – St. Louis Public Schools could receive full accreditation next week. Members of the Missouri Board of Education recommended the change for the district based on test scores and stability. The Post-Dispatch reports that the full board will meet next week to vote on district’s status. St. Louis is one of ten districts in the […]
Members of the Missouri Board of Education recommended the change for the district based on test scores and stability. The Post-Dispatch reports that the full board will meet next week to vote on district’s status. St. Louis is one of ten districts in the state without full accreditation.
