State education officials recommend full accreditation for St. Louis Public Schools

(KTRS) – St. Louis Public Schools could receive full accreditation next week. Members of the Missouri Board of Education recommended the change for the district based on test scores and stability. The Post-Dispatch reports that the full board will meet next week to vote on district’s status. St. Louis is one of ten districts in the […]

Members of the Missouri Board of Education recommended the change for the district based on test scores and stability. The Post-Dispatch reports that the full board will meet next week to vote on district’s status. St. Louis is one of ten districts in the state without full accreditation.