The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that projects are planned for six parks.

Kankakee River State Park will receive $1.9 million to reopen campgrounds to visitors.

Fort Massac State Park will receive $2.8 million to evaluate and stabilize the timber-framed replica fort and make other improvements.

There is $1.8 million for Argyle Lake State Park in McDonough County for dam and boat ramp improvements.

Infrastructure will be updated at a cost of $468,000 at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Carroll County.

The I & M Canal in Will and Grundy counties will get a $6.7 million DuPage River spillway upgrade.

Facilities renovation is planned at Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area in Clinton County for $439,000.