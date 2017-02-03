State Seeks Organizations To Participate Summer Meals Program For Children

Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children during the summer months.

The Summer Food Services Program provides nutritious meals to children under age 18 during the summer months when school breakfast and lunch programs are not operating. Participating organizations are reimbursed through the program.

Organizations eligible to participate in the program include schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies and local governments. The sites are required to be located in areas where at least half of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals.

The federally funded program is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The department will accept applications March 1 through May 15 to participate in the program. Organizations interested in becoming sponsors are required to attend training.

More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available online at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp , by telephone at 888-435-1464 (toll-free) or through RELAY MISSOURI for the Hearing and Speech Impaired at 1-800-735-2966. Potential sponsors may also write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102.