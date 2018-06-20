St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A new initiative is underway to help residents find affordable housing in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger signed an executive order on Wednesday to create the St. Louis County Affordable Housing Trust Fund Task Force. Stenger announced this action during a press conference at the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in Berkeley.

“The establishment of an Affordable Housing Trust Fund in St. Louis County is key for promoting equity, fairness and inclusion in our region,” County Executive Steve Stenger said. “We have assembled a group with excellent credentials and diverse expertise who are committed to developing a framework for an effective and sustainable housing fund. Co-Chairs Chris Krehmeyer, President and CEO of Beyond Housing, and Adrian Bracy, CEO of YWCA Metro St. Louis are subject matter experts. All of us are working toward the same goal of providing all of our residents equitable access to decent and affordable housing.”

Task Force Members

Co-Chair Adrian Bracy, YWCA Metro St. Louis

Co-Chair Chris Krehmeyer, Beyond Housing

Amelia Bond, St. Louis Community Foundation

Zack Boyers, U.S. Bank CDC

Ethyl Byndom, St. Louis County Executive Office

Cynthia Duffe, Gateway Housing First

Karl Guenther, UMSL Public Policy Research Center

Erica Henderson, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership

Veta Jeffery, Midwest Bank Centre

Will Jordan, Equal Housing Opportunity Council

John Kennedy, St. Louis Equity Fund

Michael McMillan, Urban League

Molly Metzger, Washington University Brown School

Gary Park, Clark-Fox Policy Institute, Washington University

Kate Reese, The Housing Partnership

Susan Rollins, Housing Authority of St. Louis County

Esther Shin, Urban Strategies

Community Resident, TBD

The 18-member task force will meet monthly between June and December and will submit its report with recommendations to the County Executive in the first quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Stenger, along with St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar met with Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday afternoon. to discuss a variety of issues, including public safety and workforce development.

“It is important for me to get out and be here to see what their concerns are and how we can work together,” Parson said.

The governor also says he plans to appoint members to the Metro board in the near future.