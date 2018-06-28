St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) There’s a new initiative aimed at combating the opioid crisis in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger signed an executive order on Thursday declaring the opioid epidemic a public health emergency in the county. Stenger took this action during a news conference at the St. Louis County Department of Health in Berkeley, where he was joined by other community leaders.

“No single agency or effort can end this scourge,” Stenger said. “It is time for emergency action. We urge all St. Louis County residents to get educated about this crisis and recognize what they can do to help end it. Everyone has a role to play.”

Along with the executive order, Stenger presented an action plan involving 25 community partners to combat the opioid crisis. The action plan consists of five key points:

 Education and prevention

 Harm reduction and rescue

 Treatment

 Recovery, and

 Improved Public Health Data.

“We must understand and address the trauma of addiction for people and their families,” said Dr.Faisal Khan, Director of St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health. “We must also face the inequities in our system that lead to disparities in prevention, education, access to treatment,and the availability of long-term recovery. We will be working with all of our community partners to help those in recovery find connections to services, support, and hope.”

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will ask for $1.5 million yearly from the county budget to fund this plan.

Opioid-related overdose deaths have risen 70% over the past five years in St. Louis County with 203 death lost in 2017.

