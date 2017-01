Sterk Releases Statement on Mizzou Basketball

Sterk Won’t Make Publicly Evaluate Hoops Program Until After the Season

University of Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk released a statement this afternoon regarding the Mizzou basketball program.

The Tigers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak as SEC play begins. Kim Anderson’s record in his third year as head coach is 24-51, with noise concerning his job security growing louder.