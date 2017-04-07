Steve Byrne Talks about his New TV Special, President Trump & How We Are Becoming Too Sensitive

Steve Byrne, creator of Sullivan and Son, has a Showtime special coming up tonight called Tell The Damn Joke. Steve joined Jon Grayson to talk about the special, President Trump and how Steve thinks we are getting too sensitive.
