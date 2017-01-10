Stolen vehicle leads to officer involved shooting

( KTRS ) St. Louis police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Page Blvd on the city’s north side around 1pm. Before the shooting, officers were following a stolen SUV with three suspects inside.

At some point the SUV began driving very fast, received a flat tire and then crashed and flipped over into a front yard. Police say that is when the driver of the vehicle, a 21 yr old male, pointed a gun at the officers before being shot. He was taken to hospital but later died form his injuries. The other two suspects in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The identities of those involved has not been released at this time.