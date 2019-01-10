St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A winter storm warning is in effect for the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service is calling 5-8 inches of snow for the region. Some sleet could be mixed in

over central and southeast Missouri on Friday afternoon and evening.

MODOT crews have been treating area roadways. It’s advised to avoid traveling as road conditions could become hazardous. Motorists should exercise caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and ramps.

The winter storm warning is in effect from noon Friday until early Sunday.