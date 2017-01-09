Stranded motorist fatally injured on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a motorist died when he was struck and killed after he left his vehicle on Interstate 70 in St. Louis. The patrol says 45-year-old Damon Sleet, of St. Louis, died at the scene early Sunday. Sleet got out of his 1995 Chevrolet Silverado after it […]

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a motorist died when he was struck and killed after he left his vehicle on Interstate 70 in St. Louis.

The patrol says 45-year-old Damon Sleet, of St. Louis, died at the scene early Sunday.

Sleet got out of his 1995 Chevrolet Silverado after it had mechanical problems. It was stopped near the Interstate with no lights. The patrol says a semi-trailer truck driven by 62-year-old man from Macon, Georgia, struck Sleet and then hit his pickup.

The patrol says the truck driver didn’t see Sleet or his truck.