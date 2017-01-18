Stray Rescue shelter set to re-open Thursday

( KTRS ) Officials with the Stray Rescue of St. Louis say they will hopefully be open again on Thursday. The animal shelter forced to close recently due to a deadly distemper outbreak. Stray Rescue founder Randy Grim first reported the outbreak on social media in October. Distemper is a respiratory disease that also attacks […]

( KTRS ) Officials with the Stray Rescue of St. Louis say they will hopefully be open again on Thursday.

The animal shelter forced to close recently due to a deadly distemper outbreak. Stray Rescue founder Randy Grim first reported the outbreak on social media in October. Distemper is a respiratory disease that also attacks the nervous system.

It cannot be transmitted to humans. Officials at the shelter report 43 dogs died of the virus.

A ceremony to commemorate reopening the facility will begin at 11 a.m Thursday at the shelter on Pine Street.