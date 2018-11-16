(KTRS) St. Louis MO Three separate people and a Family Dollar store were held up by gunpoint in St. Louis during the snow storm Thursday morning. St. Louis Police report that a 16-year-old girl was approached by two men with a gun in the 42 hundred block of Grand overnight. Then around 5 A.M., a 43-year-old man was robbed by gunpoint on Gustine. An hour later, a woman was robbed of her belongings on Filmore.

The armed robberies continued when a man entered the Family Dollar on Dr. Martin Luther King with a gun and held up the store. The suspect got away with an undetermined amount money from the registers. No one was hurt in the string of robberies No word if these robberies are related. No arrests were reported.