Grambling, LA, (KTRS) A student from St. Louis is behind bars in connection with a double fatal shooting at Grambling State University earlier this week.

Nineteen-year-old Jaylin Wayne was taken into custody Thursday night. The Vashon High School graduate is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting that killed another student and his friend after a fight on the Louisiana college campus.

University spokesman Will Sutton identified the victims as Grambling junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana, about 30 miles from Grambling. It appeared that Caldwell was coming to the aide of Andrews when he was shot, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Classes have been held as usual at the historically black college in northern Louisiana, where nearly 5,000 students are enrolled, but university leaders said the campus will have “increased police and security” this week. Student leaders will also hold a “peace walk” on Friday instead of a homecoming pep rally.