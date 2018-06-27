Florissant, MO (KTRS) Representatives from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, or ATSDR, are in town to host public comment sessions on a draft report evaluating community exposure to radiological contaminants while living or playing near Coldwater Creek. ATSDR looked at residents who played in, or lived near, the creek from the 1960’s through the 1990’s – as well as from the 2000’s forward.

Environmental Health Scientist Jill Dyken explains the findings: “What we found in our report, was that for kids who grew up and played directly in the creek and it’s sediments and its soil over time very frequently – especially in the past – that there could be an increased risk for certain types of cancers.”

If you think you may have been exposed, the agency recommends informing your physician so that your medical records can be noted and symptoms can be addressed. Questions can also be sent to coldwatercreek@cdc.gov.