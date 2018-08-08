ST. LOUIS (AP) — A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson has lost a primary challenge to a black Ferguson councilman.

The county’s unofficial results showed a 14-point victory for Wesley Bell over Bob McCulloch. The race was viewed as a referendum on McCulloch’s handling of the investigation into Michael Brown’s death in 2014.

McCulloch said he has no regrets of his handling of the Brown case. McCulloch has served as St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney for nearly three decades.