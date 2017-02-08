Subway restaurant in North County robbed Tuesday night

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/02/08 3:44 AM
( KTRS) Police in North County St. Louis are searching for two suspects that robbed a Subway sandwich shop Tuesday night.

Police say the suspects entered the restaurant, located at 11101 Larimore Road, around 8pm last night.

One of them displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled the scene on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

A description of the robbers has not been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)

