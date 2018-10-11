The student’s mother and stepfather said Wednesday in dismissing the suit that they are focusing for now on a separate civil rights complaint that’s been referred to mediation.

The lawsuit said that the boy, identified as John Doe, didn’t make the varsity soccer team at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, and was barred from returning to the junior varsity team because younger players are given precedence. His family alleged discrimination, noting that the school lets female juniors play on the girls’ junior varsity team.

Earlier this month, a judge refused to force the school to put the teen on the JV team while the lawsuit proceeded.