St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Supreme Court of Missouri’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness is holding feedback sessions to gain the public’s input into Missouri’s civil justice system. One such event was held Saturday at the Better Family Life Cultural and Educational Center in North St. Louis. The event served as an open forum for the public to share ideas for how Missouri courts can best meet the needs of individuals trying to resolve civil disputes.

Gubernatorial appointee to the Ferguson Commission Gabriel Gore spoke on what the civil justice sub-committee will do with the feedback provided: “They can review your experiences and see how they can help you on the issue of racial and ethnic fairness, craft recommendations that’ll increase racial and ethnic fairness in our civil courts. Your stories will be the foundation of change throughout the state of Missouri.”

Although the commission is unable to provide legal advice, it will share its progress in addressing issues already identified and the ongoing process for future change.