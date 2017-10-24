St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is still be sought in connection with a double murder in south St. Louis.

Police say 27-year-old Megan Nieder and a 40-year-old man were fatally shot at just at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Bellerive. An unknown suspect was seen leaving the area on foot. A motorcycle which had been reported stolen on September 27 was also recovered from the scene.

The name of the male victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

These latest killings bring the St. Louis murder count to 165 for the year.