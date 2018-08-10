Alton, IL (KTRS) A suspect is in custody in connection with a near fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Alton earlier this week.

Fifty-four-year-old Arthur Smallwood was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police say the victim, who is a driver for Alton’s Best Cabs, was stabbed more than a dozen times on Atwood Street Wednesday night and left for dead. He has been released from the hospital.

There’s no word on a motive in the attack. Smallwood is being held on $1 million bond.