ST. LOUIS (AP) — A carjacking suspect is hospitalized in critical and unstable condition after being shot by detectives in St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says the carjacking occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday. About four hours later the car and the suspect were spotted. As the man emerged from a store in northwestern St. Louis he was confronted by detectives in plain clothes.

Hayden says the suspect ran, then turned and fired at the officers. Four detectives returned fire, striking the suspect in the torso. None of the officers were hurt.

An internal investigation is under way. Police have not identified the suspect.

Hayden says the gun used by the suspect has been recovered.