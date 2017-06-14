Suspect Dead After Being Shot By Police Officer At A South City Gas Station

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer during an attempted robbery at a south St. Louis gas station. Police say an officer had just got off work when he went inside of a Shell Gas Station on Arsenal and I-55 late Tuesday night. That’s when a man […]

Police say an officer had just got off work when he went inside of a Shell Gas Station on Arsenal and I-55 late Tuesday night. That’s when a man walked in and pulled out a gun and demanded money. The officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire, ending with the suspect being fatally shot.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says witnesses and video surveillance backs up the officer’s account on how the incident unfolded.