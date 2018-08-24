HERCULANEUM, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is dead after allegedly firing shots at officers during a pursuit along an interstate highway in Jefferson County.

The pursuit began Friday afternoon in Herculaneum when police tried to pull over an SUV. The man sped away, dragging an officer a short distance. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says the man fired at pursing officers throughout the chase, and several police vehicles were struck. No officers were injured.

The chase ended at a home in Festus, where the suspect was found dead inside a garage. Police don’t yet know if he died from police fire or a self-inflicted wound.