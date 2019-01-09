St. Francois County, MO (KTRS) A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in St. Francois County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that officers were conducting a drug raid at a residence early Tuesday morning. Upon entering the residence, police say the suspect moved toward the front door, holding a rifle.

According to the investigation, the suspect failed to comply with commands to drop the weapon and began to raise it toward officers. That’s when investigators say a SWAT officer fired his weapon striking the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.