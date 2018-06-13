Clayton, MO (KTRS) A suspect is in police custody after being charged in the shooting death of a north St. Louis County mother of 3. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch spoke with the press Wednesday afternoon. Riverview Gardens School District Safety Officer Porsha Owens was gunned down Monday morning during an attempted carjacking. 18-year-old Mark Haywood of north St. Louis County has been charged.

Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch told reporters, “He was charged this morning, as I said. Murder second degree, robbery first degree, 2 counts of armed criminal action. His bond is set at a million dollars. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Haywood allegedly demanded the keys to her car. When she refused – he shot her. The 28-year-old later died at the hospital. If you have any additional information, please contact St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers.