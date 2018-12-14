Alton, IL (KTRS) A suspect is being sought after a confrontation with police in Alton.

Investigators say officers responded to a domestic around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Treemont. Upon arrival, police found the man they were looking for inside of a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

A struggle ensued when officers were trying to take him into custody. One of the officer’s fired his weapon, striking the suspect, who ended up driving away.

Investigators say he went over the Clark Bridge into Missouri. He is driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix with Missouri license plate ID: AJ9D7Z.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Alton Police.